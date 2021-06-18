United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Apt 2B
Nora Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa
$3398.00$2888.30
At Apt 2B
Overview Combine practical design with pretty decor when you choose the Nora apartment-size sleeper sofa from Kyle Schuneman. This elegant convertible couch features sophisticated art deco styling. You'll love the tufted-channel high back and arms that create a cozy place to kick back. Use the full-size hide-a-bed to turn your living room into a guestroom in a snap.