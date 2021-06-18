Apt 2B

Nora Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa

$3398.00 $2888.30

At Apt 2B

Overview Combine practical design with pretty decor when you choose the Nora apartment-size sleeper sofa from Kyle Schuneman. This elegant convertible couch features sophisticated art deco styling. You'll love the tufted-channel high back and arms that create a cozy place to kick back. Use the full-size hide-a-bed to turn your living room into a guestroom in a snap.