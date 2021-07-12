ZAQ

Noor Led Light Therapy Face Mask

$399.99 $299.99

The Noor LED Light Therapy Face mask uses food grade silicone for flexible and safe for any face. 90 LED LIGHTS: - RED LED Light - Promotes and helps to improve blood circulation, delay skin aging and stimulate collagen growth to repair damaged and old tissue & tighten the skin. - Wavelength - 622nm - BLUE LED light - Helps reduce oil production.. Wavelength - 463nm - YELLOW LED light - Helps prevent skin drying, reducing wrinkles and fine lines. Wavelength - 592nm - Colorful LED light - YELLOW, BLUE AND RED LED light improve skin imperfections. Wavelength - 425nm - A remote control to change settings. - 4 different - LED light for specific skin concerns. - 90 led lights.