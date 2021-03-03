byFeliciaLiang

Noodle Restaurant Drawing | Chinatown New York City Illustration

Printed on moab entrada paper, 290 gsm. This is a print of a digital illustration. I created line drawings of small businesses in Manhattan’s Chinatown during the pandemic as a love letter to a neighborhood that shaped my time in New York. Noodle shops in this print include Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles, Bo Ky, Pho Bang, Bep Ga, 88 Lan Zhou, Spicy Village, Super Taste, Noodle Village, Yiwanmen, Deng Ji, and Great NY Noodletown. Part of the proceeds will go to Welcome to Chinatown’s Longevity Fund. They are fundraising $200,000 in grant distribution money for at-risk small businesses in Manhattan’s Chinatown. Print will be packaged in a cello sleeve with a chipboard backing and will be signed. To see more of my work, visit www.felicia-liang.com and follow me on Instagram at @thefliang. All work copyrighted © by Felicia Liang.