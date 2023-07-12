Enchante Direct

Nonstick Induction Cookware Sets

NONSTICK - Create the dishes you love without the frustrations. You'll cook, boil, stir fry, fry eggs, and sauté with minimal effort and minimal oil. The cleanup is quick and easy as well. We make cookware that make your life easier and food taste better. SAFE COATING - Our Cast Aluminum pots and pans are non-toxic and safe to use for your everyday cooking. Cookware without the chemicals that can be used as a soup pot, sauce pan, skillet or non stick frying pan set. with superb food release and easy cleanup. Hand wash recommended to maintain the nonstick finish. BAKELITE HANDLES - These pot and pan sets feature a soft grip handle, with BAKELITE technology. A unique technology that keeps the pot or pans handles cool at all times. You'll turn to this kitchen essential again and again. SET INCLUDES - A complete kitchen essentials set, you're getting a total of 11 pieces. Including an 8 qt casserole pot with glass lid, a 4 qt casserole pot with glass lid, a steamer, an 11” frying pan, an 8” frying pan, a 11" deep frying pan with glass lid, and a 2 qt sauce pan with glass lid. These beautiful cookware sets are designed with a speckled coating and woodlike handle. Not only functional, but these sauté pans are decorative as well. CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - At Country Kitchen, our #1 goal is customer satisfaction, please feel free to reach out to us with any issues or comments so we can ensure that your Country Kitchen order experience is positive and hassle free.