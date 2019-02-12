Le Creuset

Nonstick Crepe Pan

$110.00 $88.00

Along with a wooden rateau for spreading crepe batter, the extra-smooth surface of the crepe pan helps batter spread thinly and evenly. A low edge makes crepes easier to flip. Le Creuset’s toughened nonstick collection delivers all the ease of nonstick cooking, with a surface that’s free of harmful compounds and will never chip or flake. Sticky and delicate ingredients slide right off, minimizing the need for oil and making cleanup a breeze. Features Nonstick surface is PFOA-free and triple-reinforced to prevent flaking, peeling and rusting Hard-anodized, fully encapsulated aluminum core conducts heat quickly and evenly Magnetic stainless steel base disk resists corrosion Ergonomic handle is hollow to stay cool on the stovetop