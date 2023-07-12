NutriChef

Nonstick Bakeware Set

VERSATILE BAKE PAN SET: Bake breakfast muffins, cakes, pies, bread, brownies, lasagna, omelet, meatloaf, chocolate chip cookies, and all kinds of pastry hassle-free. These 6 pieces nonstick bakeware set will help you bake without any fuss NONSTICK PREMIUM METALLIC COATING: Thoughtfully designed inside and out, the carbon-steel bakeware set features a nonstick coating, which reduces the need for excess butter or oil in the pan and helps distribute heat evenly across the pan CARBON STEEL CONSTRUCTION: The bakeware resists warping & heats evenly throughout, so there are no hot spots to worry about, which can burn baked goods. It delivers beautifully baked results & and make you the best chef! and get those Delicious complaints from your guest 446 ̊F TEMPERATURE RESISTANCE: These baking pans are heat-safe even at a high temp. up to 446 ̊F. Create the most delicious choco fudge, chocolate cookies, much more, knowing your bakeware molds are fully compatible w/ standard & convection ovens HAND-WASH ONLY RECOMMENDED: Hand wash after use; To avoid scratching the product, do not use the dishwasher to clean; Use a soft cleaning cloth and mild cleaning detergent. Do not soak in water for a long time, keep dry after use 6-Pcs Nonstick Bakeware Set-Highest-Quality Baking Sheets, Non-Grease Cookie Trays, Wide & Square Bake Pan, Bread Loaf & Round Cake Pan, Designed Not To Wrap or Bend Out Of Shape - NutriChef NCBK6TR7