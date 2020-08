TFAL

Nonstick Aluminum 3-piece Pan Set

$29.99 $19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

The T-fal Pure Cook Fry Pan Set boasts durable aluminum cooking vessels with an even heat base and Thermo-Spot heat indicator that shows when cookware is properly preheated for cooking. ProGlide nonstick interiors ensure effortless food release.