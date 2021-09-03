Molly and Reese for Nomasei

Nono Loafers

Nomasei unveils its responsible collaboration with two new versions of its NONO loafers co-created with Molly and Reese Blutstein. Molly and Reese are the Atlanta twins known as @double3xposure and @accidentalinfluencer on Instagram. Exterior: 100% calf leather Insole and lining: 100% goat leather Outer sole: 100% calf leather Leather covered heels: 100% calf leather The insole is fleece-lined with memory foam for greater comfort.