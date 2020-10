Nomasei

Nono Loafer

$370.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nomasei

DESCRIPTION SIZING MATERIALS Loafer inspired from the masculine world with its thin welt. Delicate square toe shape. Details: Jewel in gold brass with the Nomasei hand ornament. Upper in croc effect calfskin. Lining in goatskin leather. Outsole in leather. 3cm chunky heel covered in leather.