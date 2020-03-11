Konex

Non-slip Wooden Two-sided Hand & Nail Brush

Variable Length Fiber Bristles Non slip Hand Scrub and Under-nail Brush Home, Industrial or Scientific application Light Wood With Molded Grip Made in Europe Konex Hand and Nail Brush features two similar yet different sides. Larger side with variable-length bristle is designed for hand scrubbing. Narrower side has stiffer bristle with same length bristle for cleaning under-nail area. Light molded wooden handle provides for comfortable grip. Medical, industrial or scientific use.