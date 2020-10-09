Calbeing

Non Slip Sweatband

Size: 3" wide and tapers to 1" in the back, The headband Fabrics is made of 87% Nylon +13% Lycra spandex, Set of 2, Classic Color: Pure Black, Black Stripe. — No slip. Guaranteed. — Seriously. Designed to be worn half on skin and half on hair, our Flawless fabric contours to your head, gently grips onto your skin, and stays where you put it all day long. You can even scrunch it up and wear it skinnier, as long as half of the headband stays touching your skin. — No headaches. — The flawless headband is virtually weightless, and SO STRETCHY that it doesn't need to squeeze your head. Even better, there's no extra elastic or bulky seams at the back to press on your pressure points. — No hair damage — No silicone to grab onto and rip out hair at the follicle, so no hair damage. — No rolled up edges. — and no stretching out. Resilient fibers bounce back to their normal shape every time, so no matter how many times you wear it or wash it, it’ll always look and feel brand new. Our headbands don't show wear like others do, and can be stretched to maximum capacity and they won't roll up at the edges and become overstretched like our competitors' headbands… ➔ MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. If you're unsatisfied for whatever reason, send your headbands back for a refund. Easy peasy.