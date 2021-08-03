Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Masks and Face Coverings
H-Wood
Non-medical Fashion Face Mask
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
The H-WOOD Non-Medical Fashion Face Mask features a breathable cotton lining and soft elastic straps.
Need a few alternatives?
Cotton On
Foundation Face Mask Small
BUY
$10.00
Cotton On
H-Wood
Non-medical Fashion Face Mask
BUY
$13.00
The Iconic
M.N.G
M.n.g Face Mask
BUY
$25.00
The Iconic
Cupid's Millinery
Reusable Cotton Face Mask
BUY
$30.00
The Iconic
More from Masks and Face Coverings
Cotton On
Foundation Face Mask Small
BUY
$10.00
Cotton On
H-Wood
Non-medical Fashion Face Mask
BUY
$13.00
The Iconic
M.N.G
M.n.g Face Mask
BUY
$25.00
The Iconic
Cupid's Millinery
Reusable Cotton Face Mask
BUY
$30.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted