This two-pack of non-medical cloth face masks includes one solid black mask and one printed mask of choice. For every mask sold, we will donate a mask to our local chapter of United Way. These masks are made from an up-cycled Italian microfiber outer layer and a double-faced European microfiber and cotton blend lining. Made with a double-layer construction and flexible nose bridge, these masks are comfortable on the face. All fabrics are Oeko Tex 100 certified, and masks are machine washable, making them a reusable and sustainable option. Product Details This two-pack comes with one solid black mask and one printed mask of choice Up-cycled Italian microfiber outer layer: 78% nylon, 22% spandex Double-faced European microfiber and cotton blend lining: 47% nylon, 40% cotton, 13% elastane Four-way stretch and recovery Flexible nose bridge for optimal fit Machine washable USA constructed All mask sales are final sale Disclaimer: Our face masks are made with a microfiber blend and cotton blend and are machine washable and reusable. They are not sterilized. We recommend washing before ﬁrst use. Please understand that our face masks are not medical grade, they are not N95 masks, and our masks are not approved by the FDA. In circumstances where medical grade Personal Protective Equipment is recommended, you should consult a health care professional. The decision to use this mask is solely your own.Please remember that the use of face masks is not intended to replace other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing your hands and refraining from touching your face. Follow the latest advice of the CDC and your own health care professionals as to how best to keep yourself safe. Sold by commando community, LLC Note: To protect the health & safety of our staff, our non-medical cloth face masks are being sold online for direct shipment only. For those in our local community, this means that masks are not available for pick-up from our headquarters & must be ordered via the