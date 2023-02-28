United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Dunelm
Non Iron Plain Dye Hunter Green Standard Pillowcase Pair
£4.00
At Dunelm
Overview Perfect for a good nights sleep this pillowcase is made from cotton blended with polyester, which creates a fabric which combines natural softness & durability. This everyday range is finished with Non Iron treatment to minimise creasing & thoroughly tested to ensure excellent colour fastness. Within the Non Iron collection there is a wide variety of colours & products to choose from both in store & extended online. Wherever you see this logo you can be assured that this product has passed Consumer Quality Assessment tests carried out by the Good Housekeeping Institute.