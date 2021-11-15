Surely

Tasting Notes: Broad with great acid and bubbles that evenly coat the palate, our sparkling rosé has aromas of guava, strawberry, kiwi, and a hint of melon. A non-alcoholic wine for everyone - Why trade health for enjoyment? We created Surely, the first non-alcoholic wine, for any occasion. What's Inside: With your order, you'll get a 4-pack of our Sparkling Rosé cans. Made with the best grapes and natural ingredients. Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Keto-friendly. Natural Ingredients - We use only the best grapes sourced from California's finest vineyards. Wine lovers welcome - This is not just grape juice or an imitation. Surely is made in partnership with the finest winemakers in Sonoma, California. We make a high quality wine the traditional way, then simply remove the alcohol.