Lyre's

Non Alcoholic Dry London Spirit

$48.99

Dan Murphy's

About this product This unique spirit has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a classic Gin, with flavours that are distinct and contemporary. Lyre's spirits don't just mimic, they have their own distinction as a premium, non-alcoholic beverage. It has firm flavours with juniper and citrus. Earthy notes fill the mid-palate which has lovely vinous qualities. The pepperberry adds warmth and delivers a generous, dry finish.