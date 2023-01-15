United States
Lyre's
Non Alcoholic Dry London Spirit
$48.99
At Dan Murphy's
About this product This unique spirit has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a classic Gin, with flavours that are distinct and contemporary. Lyre's spirits don't just mimic, they have their own distinction as a premium, non-alcoholic beverage. It has firm flavours with juniper and citrus. Earthy notes fill the mid-palate which has lovely vinous qualities. The pepperberry adds warmth and delivers a generous, dry finish.