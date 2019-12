Oliver Bonas

Named 'Nomu', the word for 'drink' in Japanese, this collection of glassware has a vintage-inspired look, colored in eye-catching jewel tones. In a straight rectangular shape with cut crystal-inspired detailing, this aqua decanter is finished with a heavy stopper in blue. Fill it with spirits and keep it on display with the tumblers and highball glasses from the rest of the Nomu range.