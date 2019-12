Pour la Victoire

Nolla Satin Platform Sandal

$225.00 $39.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Reach great heights in these 70's inspired platform sandals that are given a modern touch with it's satin construction. Sizing: True to size. Round toe . Open toe . Strappy satin construction . Ankle t-strap buckle closure . Covered heel . Approx. 4" heel . Approx. 1.25" platform . Imported