Jacquemus

Noli Leather Mules

£515.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Heel measures approximately 70mm/ 3 inches. White leather (Calf). Slip on. Large to size. See Size & Fit notes. "Meet the sexy, strappy shoe that will go with almost everything this season," reads the intro to PorterEdit's memo about '90s-style sandals - we can't think of a better way to describe Jacquemus' 'Noli' pair. Named after an Italian coastline, they're made from supple white leather and set on mismatched heels inspired by jewellery.