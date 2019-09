Broste Copenhagen

Nola Stool - Small

Transform a living space with this Nola stool from Broste Copenhagen. Made from iron, the stylish stool provides extra seating for unexpected guests, or serves as a statement decorative piece. Finished with a canvas seat in a range of on trend tones, this stool will make a chic addition to any home.