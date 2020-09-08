United States
Sies Marjan
Nola High-rise Leather Trousers
$1395.00$418.00
At Matches Fashion
These navy Nola trousers encapsulate the 1970s-inflected tailoring silhouettes of Sies Marjans AW19 collection. Crafted from buttersoft leather contrasted with purple topstitching, theyre shaped to a belted high rise waist and have straight legs that fall to lightly flared turned-up cuffs. Emulate the show's styling by teaming it with the coordinating blazer