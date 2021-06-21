Bose

Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$399.00 $229.00

Note: The USB-C charging cable and the AUX cable were underneath a flap which was inside the band of the headphones. Powerful noise cancelling headphones — 11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos & calls without distractions Astonishing sound: Crisp, clear details. Deep, full bass. These wireless headphones produce exciting, lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level.Bluetooth version: 5.0 (including all headphone profiles) Unrivaled voice pickup: A revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls Keep your head up and hands free: With easy access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for music, navigation, weather, and more, and intuitive touch control on the earcups — you can stay connected without reaching for your phone. Premium design and comfort: With a lightweight stainless steel headband and earcups tilted for the perfect fit, you can comfortably wear these bluetooth headphones for hours Up to 20 hours of non-stop music: Get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge. 1 touch to listen to Spotify: Instantly listen to your last Spotify session or discover new music by tapping and holding the right earcup. Currently only available when using iOS devices with your headphones.