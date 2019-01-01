Oak coffee table with metal legs. Due to the crafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Dusting is best done with a soft, lint-free cloth. Wipe gently with a warm, damp cloth. If necessary, use mild soap to address soiled areas. Dry immediately after cleaning. If a liquid spills occurs, prompt cleaning is advised. Do not use harsh solvents or chemicals. Do not place hot items directly on surface. Avoid sliding objects on furniture's surface; always lift and place objects. This piece is intended for indoor use. Easily assembled upon delivery. Imported.