Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
lululemon
Noir Crop
$98.00
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
With a sophisticated look and super easy-care fabric, these flowy crops with a waist tie are perfect for the office to cocktail hour.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
St/jmp 04
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
St/pnt 04
£89.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Crppd/crg 04
£89.99
from
Zara
BUY
Socialite
Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$50.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from lululemon
lululemon
Align Short (8")
$58.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Lululemon Align Super High Rise Short 10"
$58.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Free To Be Bra
$48.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Short (10")
$68.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Pants
Zara
St/jmp 04
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
St/pnt 04
£89.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Crppd/crg 04
£89.99
from
Zara
BUY
Socialite
Sleeveless Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$50.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted