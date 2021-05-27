The Black Home

Noir Candle

The Black Home Candles are made with a 100% renewable, eco-friendly soy coconut wax blend. Hand-poured in NYC, our candles are formulated without toxic paraffins and pthalates to avoid toxic carcinogens when burning. Enjoy 60+ hours of delicious fragrance curated by The Black Home. About the Noir Candle With Ylang ylang, Geranium and rosewood notes, this fragrance is absolutely heavenly. The clean, fresh blend provides a beautiful airy scent reminiscent of fresh baby powder, inspired by the newest additions of our growing family.