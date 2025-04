Biöm

Nobs Toothpaste Tablets

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Biöm

Calf-length dress in woven fabric with a printed pattern. Square neckline, decorative gathers at front, and concealed zipper at back. Short puff sleeves with smocked cuffs, seam at waist, and gently flared skirt with a slit at front. Unlined. Composition Rayon 100% Art. No. 0855200007