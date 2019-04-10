Topshop

Noah Vegan Orange Low Toe Loop Sandals

£49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Step into our latest Topshop footwear, from our vegan collection which includes luxury and fashion-forward styles. These low toe loop sandals with block heel require minimal effort but create maximum impact. These statement summer-ready orange shoes will be sure to elevate any outfit to the next level. Heel height is approximately 1". Upper: Synthetic. Specialist clean only. Our PETA approved vegan footwear collection is hand made in Spain, from materials that are completely free from animal products. Colour: ORANGE