Product Sku: 63747158; Color Code: 023 Get cozy in your modern space with this cushioned, two-seater sofa, upholstered with a durable weave. Features removable cushions at the seat and back, complete with padded arm rests and simple feet. Two people recommended for assembly. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Upholstered 2-seater sofa - Removable and flippable cushions - Woven material Content + Care - Assembly required - instructions included - Polyester, pine wood, plywood - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 76.9”l x 42.5”w x 30”h - Seat dimensions: 76”l x 42”w - Seat height: 19” - Leg height/clearance: 4”, removable - Weight: 114.4 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 76.8”l x 42.5”w x 24”h - Shipping package weight: 123.2 lbs