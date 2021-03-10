United States
Rove Concepts
Noah Sectional
$3499.00$2319.00
At Rove Concepts
Exuding stylish form and comfort, Noah is a wide-width and low profile piece inspired by modern and Nordic design. The gorgeous naturally finished hardwood base is a beautiful contrast to the soft fabric upholstery, customizable to your choice. This base sits fully to the floor and is set back two inches for additional contrast, providing a grander illusion of size and space. While the cushions easily seat three or more people in optimal comfort, the width of the armrests also offer a functional purpose as the perfect place for resting your favorite drink or a book. Keep it cozy with the Noah Sofa, or go grand with the Noah Sectional.