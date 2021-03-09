Castlery

Noah Armless Feather-down-filled Sofa Chair

$759.00 $569.00

Lounge in Luxury Designed for the modern family, the Noah's exceptionally wide and deep proportions, and its plush mix of feather-down and fibre-filled seat cushions, make staying-in a true luxury. Innerspring Suspension The pocket coil spring suspension system within the seating ensures just the right support for endless lounging. Feather-down Filling Sink back on a plush mix of feather-down and fibre filling for an elevated experience of rest and relaxation. The back cushion covers can also be easily removed for washing. Concealed Stability Sitting beneath the clean, streamlined base are black concealed legs. These sturdy legs lend stability and finish the piece with a minimalistic flair. Secure Connection Held in place by an alligator clip, the sectionals can also be easily separated and connected according to your needs. Roomy Hang-Out With room to lean, claim your favorite spot by assembling the different sectional styles, which range from corner, loveseat, 3 seater and L-shaped seating positions. Pleasing Palette The woven chenille fabric is rendered in a beautifully elegant shell gray hue with a contemporary and neutral aesthetic that complements most furnishings.