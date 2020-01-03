No7

No7 Laboratories Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

No7's Laboratories Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum is a non-invasive dark spot solution, clinically proven to reduce the appearance of dark spots, age spots, and sun spots by delivering fast visible results where you want them the most. Formulated with a unique lightening complex - including vitamin C, emblica, and sophora - No7's Laboratories Dark Spot Correcting Booster Serum has been designed to lighten dark spots by targeting several key markers for pigmentation. Dark spots look smaller & visibly faded in just 2 weeks! Suitable for all skin types: sensitive, normal, oily, combination, or dry.