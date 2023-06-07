No7

No7 Age Defying Eye Mascara – All-in-one Eyelash Mascara For Enhanced Length, Curling & Volumizing Eyelashes – Smudge & Clump Free Eye Makeup For Women (7ml)

$10.99

All-in-One Volumizing Mascara - This eye mascara promotes healthier, longer, and thicker looking lashes in an instant. It can also be used as a curling mascara that pairs well with makeup. Infused with Vitamin E Serum Benefits - Unlike other mascaras, this mascara for eyelashes is enriched with lash-boosting hydramineral serum to strengthen lashes and deliver mascara volumizing effects. Smudge-Proof - Wear this curling mascara all day long without worry as it is a smudge-free formula that works well with any kind of makeup. It's also great as a mascara for sensitive eyes. Clinical Results - In a clinical study, 82% agreed this volume mascara helps lashes feel stronger, reducing breakage day by day.* *Based on consumer testing of UK women using this eye lash mascara. Skin-Loving Ingredients - This no-smudge mascara contains Oligosaccharides and Hydra-Mineral Complex to strengthen the feel of eyelashes, making for a bold mascara make-up look. This all-in-one mascara promotes healthier, longer and thicker looking lashes in an instant. Enriched with lash-boosting hydramineral serum, eyelashes are strengthened from the root for a younger, visibly lifted appearance. Improved lash strength with each use Lashes look instantly lifted and curled Oversized brush is super-and sweeps lashes for instant strength and mascara eye volume Skin-Loving Ingredients Oligosaccharides and Hydra-Mineral Complex: helps protect and strengthen the feel of the lashes, unlike many other makeup and mascara products Algae Blend: helps provide deep moisture and lash nourishing minerals Grape Seed Extract: offers antioxidant properties Clinical Results 82% said this mascara improves the feel of lash quality over time 82% agreed this mascara helps lashes feel strengthened, reducing breakages day by day 84% agreed that eyes looked instantly more youthful and wide awake *Based on consumer testing of UK women.