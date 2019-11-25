Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Chanel
Nº5 Eau De Parfum Mini Twist And Spray
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A limited-edition presentation of the now and forever fragrance, in a special mini Twist and Spray with sleek black and golden accents.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Emotions Waterlily Tea Dress Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Emotions Tubereuse Noir Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Givenchy
Live Irresistible Rosy Crush Edp Florale Spray
£51.00
£25.50
from
Escentual
BUY
Régime des Fleurs
Chloë Sevigny Little Flower
$205.00
from
Régime des Fleurs
BUY
More from Chanel
Chanel
L'huile Jasmin
C$265.00
from
Chanel
BUY
Chanel
Nº5 Eau De Parfum Mini Twist And Spray
$75.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Chanel
La Creme Main Hand Cream
$50.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Chanel
Le Rouge Crayon De Couleur Jumbo Longwear Matte Lip Crayon
$38.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fragrance
Zara
Emotions Waterlily Tea Dress Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Emotions Tubereuse Noir Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Emotions Amalfi Sunray Edp 40ml
£15.99
from
Zara
BUY
promoted
Jimmy Choo
Fever Eau De Parfum Spray, 3.3-oz.
$115.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted