IMAGO-A

Nº44 Lucite Buckle Mini

$315.00 $236.25

Buy Now Review It

At IMAGO-A

BACK IN STOCK - Ships in 2-3 business days Sculpted mini bag in black satin with black grosgrain lined interior. FEATURES: • Custom lucite buckle tab with magnetic snap closure • Gold toned hardware • Dust bag included DIMENSIONS: 8"w x 8.5"h x 2.5"d 10.5" (handle drop) *Click image to zoom