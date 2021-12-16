Lux Unfiltered

NON-TOXIC + VEGAN + CRUELTY-FREE We’re all better people with a tan, am I right?! Rather than baking in the sun, damaging your skin, or looking orange and streaky, I bring you a hydrating, gradual self-tanning cream that will give you a natural-looking glow and color. Infused with shea butter, cocoa butter, and passion fruit oil, this gradual self-tanner will leave your skin dewy and bronzy. N°32 has a light Rosewood or Santal scent to make your application process even more luxurious. Easy to apply, no funky smells, no build-up, no sticky residue. Forget filters, now you can look just as tan IRL!