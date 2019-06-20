lululemon

No-show Dry Shampoo

$34.00

An aluminum-free, lightweight dry shampoo that sprays on invisibleyour go-to for cleaning sweat, dirt, and oil from post-workout hair. Formulation: Lightweight SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Green and Brown Algae: Team algae work together to control oil production, making hair less and less greasy over time. - Tapioca Starch: A natural ingredient that absorbs oil. - Argan Oil: Helps smooth frizz and split ends, keeping hair soft. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: No shower. No problem. Its hard enough to fit in a workout every day, let alone washing and drying those sweaty locks. Save the shower and your hair, with a sweat-tested solution that refreshes and rebalances your scalpgiving the appearance of less oily hair the more you use it.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.