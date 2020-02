MANTL

Made with Bamboo Charcoal & wood fibers, our No-Shine Sheets instantly neutralize excess oil & dirt — absorbing shine for a refreshed, clean look. Comes with a refillable dispenser that allows you to customize your perfect sheet size every time. No-Shine Sheet: 500 x 7 cm / 196 x 2.8 in No-Shine Sheet Refills: 3 Refills