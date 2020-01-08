Innisfree

No Sebum Mineral Powder

$10.87 $5.33

Innisfree no sebum mineral powder Formulated with sebum control powder, jeju natural mineral and mint extracts Keeps balance between oil and moisture to create healthy skin 6 free: no parabens, artificial pigment, animal ingredients, mineral oil, artificial fragrances, talc Innisfree no-sebum mineral powder with jeju natural mineral and natural originated mint. Oil paper powder for your peaches and cream complexion. Sebum absorbing powder: oil-friendly powder absorbs superfluous sebum. Natural mineral sebum control powder: excellent powder for controlling sebum that soaks up excess oil and sweat. Natural mineral from jeju island and mint ingredient makes a healthy skin. Natural mineral and natural mint ingredient controls the skin water and oil content and protects your skin and makes it healthy. 6 free-system: paraben-free, talo-free, artificial dye-free, animal-free ingredient, mineral oil-free, and synthetic fragrant-free.