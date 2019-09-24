Mustela No Rinse Cleansing Water (formerly PhysiObebe No-Rinse Cleansing Fluid) is an ultra-gentle cleansing fluid that helps to keep the most sensitive areas of your baby clean and healthy. Its pH-balanced, alcohol- and soap-free formula keeps the face clean without irritating or stinging the eyes. It works to remove dirt, and even water-resistant creams from the diaper area. It helps to enhance the skin's moisture barrier to prevent dryness and irritation. Mild botanical extracts soften, soothe and moisturize the upper layers of the skin. Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. Key Ingredients: Avocado Perseose: works to hydrate the skin and preserve its cellular richness .