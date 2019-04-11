Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Aries
No Problemo Tie Dye T
£95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aries Arise
Unisex short sleeve tee in a yellow and pink tie dye with a No Problemo screen printed graphic on the front. 100% Cotton, Made in Italy.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Renewal
Urban Renewal Remade Polo Cropped Wrap Top
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Top
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Oversize Striped Square Half-sleeve T-shirt
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo U
Relax Fit Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Aries
DETAILS
Aries
Satan Sweat
£150.00
from
Aries Arise
BUY
DETAILS
Aries
Ribbed Cotton Jersey Tank Top
£55.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Aries
Tie-dye Print T-shirt
£118.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Aries
Logo Print Sweatshirt
£143.63
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted