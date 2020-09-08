Cal Exotics

No Pierce Gold Nipple Rings

$12.95

At Adam and Eve

Product Description Get That Pierced Look – Without The Piercing! Adorn your nipples with these gold nipple rings and you’ll love the way you look and feel! No Pierce Gold Nipple Rings look just like regular nipple rings, but you don’t need a piercing to wear them. Just tease your nipple to hardness, then gently slide your peak between the nipple ring’s opening. No Pierce Gold Nipple Rings stay in place with an erotic pinch that stimulates your buds and makes you look so sexy! • No Pierce Gold Nipple Rings • One set of golden nipple rings • Stays in place with a gentle pinch • No piercing required • Rounded at top to stay in place comfortably • Hanging ball detail for added flair • Great for men and women Get that hot pierced nipple look without the piercing! No Pierce Gold Nipple Rings gently pinch your nipple to stay in place naturally. And as an added bonus, sensitive nipples will love the way this nipple jewelry keeps buds hard and stimulates as it moves. Have you ever dreamed of wearing sexy nipple jewelry, but were leery of getting your nipples pierced? No Pierce Gold Nipple Rings can let you live that fantasy. Whether you’re going topless and letting these gold nipple rings catch the light, or you’re enjoying the way they make your nipples look underneath a tight shirt or dress, you’re sure to turn heads. These sexy nipple rings fit any sized nipple and stay in place with a pinch that’ll keep your nipples achingly erect. If you love nipple play, you might never want to take your No Pierce Gold Nipple Rings off. For sexiest results, pair No Pierce Gold Nipple Rings with other gold jewelry, chest-baring lingerie, or nothing at all.