Details
A lash treatment and mascara in one designed to define longer, fuller lashes with neuropeptides and biotin. No Mascara Mascara is a two-in-one lash treatment and mascara clinically proven to impart the appearance of more lifted, thicker lashes. It nourishes, conditions, and strengthens lashes with each application. A revolutionary and highly specialized dual faced root-to-tip brush and fine tooth comb ensure application precision. The multidimensional universal shade adapts to all skintones.