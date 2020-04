Perricone MD

No Makeup Skincare Highlighter

$35.00 $24.50

Designed with light-reflecting pigment pearls, our dewy, liquid-gel highlighter adds subtle luminosity and definition for skin that looks naturally glowing. The sheer, blendable formula ensures a seamless application as the skin-improving ingredients, such as Vitamin C Ester visibly improve dullness and discoloration over time.