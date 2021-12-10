Patrick Starrr x FTF

No Dms Pls Sequin Blazer

$159.95 $111.96

Buy Now Review It

At Fashion to Figure

You'll turn heads this holiday season when walking into a room wearing this gorgeous sequin suit that simply shines and makes a statement. The tailored fit is softened a bit, thanks to the stretch in the fabric, ensuing you move with ease. So dance the night away while looking fabulous. Blazer and pants sold separately. From the Patrick Starrr x FTF Fierce Comfort collection, luxe and effortless pieces that will have you looking gorgeous no matter what your plans are this holiday season. Overview Notched collar Long sleeves Hook and eye closure at waist Front flap pockets Allover sequin Stretch