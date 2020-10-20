RCMA

No-colour Powder

Perk Alert: Get this for FREE when you earn enough TRIBE points! A lightweight, finely milled powder ideal for all skin tones. No-Colour Powder is a unique loose and invisible setting powder. The weightless texture buffs effortlessly into the skin without leaving behind an ashy cast or altering the colour of your foundation. Ideal for trends such as baking, the non-caking finish of this professionally developed powder is a must-have essential for making your makeup stay all day. Discover more MUA worthy products here. Tried, tested and loved by BEAUTY BAY staff – find out why here. Read more