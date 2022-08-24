e.l.f. Cosmetics

No Budge Shadow Stick

$5.00 $4.00

At e.l.f. Cosmetics

What is it: A versatile cream eyeshadow stick that delivers high-pigment, metallic color with stay-put power. Why we love: Long-wear metallic hues Creamy, blendable eyeshadow formula applies easily and won’t smear or crease Can be worn alone or under your favorite eye color Twist-up design with a built-in sharpener Play up those peepers—these easy-to-use metallic eyeshadow sticks give you highly pigmented, buildable color that stays put. The creamy formula glides on effortlessly as an eyeshadow or liner and allows you to create a range of looks, from everyday shimmer effects to bold smoky eyes. The twist-up design offers easy application while the convenient built-in sharpener keeps your precision point sharp. Available in 12 multi-dimensional shades. Great for: All skin types All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free. #81670