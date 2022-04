Josefine Dyring Knit

No Body Sweater Knitting Pattern (english)

£5.62

Buy Now Review It

At Josefine Dyring Knit

Cropped sweater made in wool. Needle size 9 mm and 6 mm Yarn recommandation: 400-450g Natur uld / Drops Snow / Infinity Hearts Snowdrop Garn Or any other yarn that fits the needle size 7-9 mm. Two sizes