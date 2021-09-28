Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Paloma Wool
No 958 / Salinas
£102.69
Buy Now
Review It
At Paloma Wool
This season's version of our popular Pisco sweater. Tinted gradient yarn. Color pink. This Italian sourced yarn is tinted, making each piece unique in its own color form. Ref. PKN013
Need a few alternatives?
BDG Urban Outfitters
Mixed Stripe Crew Neck Jumper
BUY
£46.00
Urban Outfitters
& Other Stories
Cable Knit Sweater
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
COS
Knitted Cut-out Jumper
BUY
£69.00
COS
COS
Cut-out Jumper
BUY
£69.00
COS
More from Paloma Wool
Paloma Wool
No 958 / Salinas
BUY
£102.69
Paloma Wool
Paloma Wool
No 952 / Fabia
BUY
£110.02
Paloma Wool
Paloma Wool
Striped V-neck Knitted Top
BUY
$262.00
Farfetch
Paloma Wool
Paloma Wool Ola Top
BUY
$145.00
Garmentory
More from Sweaters
H&M
Ribbed Sweater Vest
BUY
$19.99
H&M
H&M
Rib-knit Bolero Sweater
BUY
$19.99
H&M
Griffen Cashmere
Cashmere Pleat Back Sweater
BUY
$99.97
$250.00
Nordstrom Rack
BDG Urban Outfitters
Mixed Stripe Crew Neck Jumper
BUY
£46.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted