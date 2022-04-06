Olaplex

Nº.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olaplex

Seeing dull hair, tangles, or poor style retention? These could be signs of pollution or heat damage. Protect your hair from daily damage with this weightless, leave-in, silicone-free hair serum to shield hair from pollution for 48 hours and provide heat protection up to 450°F (232°C). With antioxidant-rich Red Algae Extract and scientifically proven OLAPLEX® Bond Building Technology™. Visible Hair Benefits • Satin shine & softness • Style memory & bounceback curls • Anti-tangle & anti-static