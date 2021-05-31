United States
Outdoor Fellow
No.8 Sandalwood And Pine Needle Candle
$36.00$28.80
At Outdoor Fellow
Description Refreshing pine needle and juniper berry combine with rich, earthy sandalwood. Bright notes of lime zest, lemon and eucalyptus waft through the air as you're transported to a soul soothing forest. Scent Notes Top: Sweet Orange, Lime Zest, Lemon Middle: Eucalyptus, Juniper Berry, Pine Needle Base: Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Amber Product Details 8oz/230g Hand crafted in the USA Made with a natural coconut wax blend Burn Time: 40-50 hours 5% of proceeds support The Trust for Public Land